Bushra Bibi shifted from Adiala Jail to Banigala after sentencing in Toshakhana case

Authorities have decided to detain former First Lady Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, at her Banigala residence instead of Adiala Jail.
According to sources, Bushra Bibi was shifted to Banigala from Adiala Jail in tight security on Wednesday evening. Banigala has been declared sub-jail.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
