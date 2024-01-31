Search

Bushra Bibi shifted from Adiala Jail to Banigala after sentencing in Toshakhana case

Web Desk
11:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Bushra Bibi
Source: File photo

Authorities have decided to detain former First Lady Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, at her Banigala residence instead of Adiala Jail. 

According to sources, Bushra Bibi was shifted to Banigala from Adiala Jail in tight security on Wednesday evening. Banigala has been declared sub-jail. 

