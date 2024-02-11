MQM-P delegation leaves Jati Umra after meeting PML-N leadership

LAHORE – MQM-P's delegation has left Jati Umra following a one-hour meeting with the top leadership of PML-N.

The delegation, led by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and including Dr. Farooq Sattar, Kamran Tessori, and Mustafa Kamal, arrived at the Sharif residence a little after 11:30 am. However, neither party held a press conference after the meeting.

This interaction follows PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's call for all political parties, except PTI, to collaborate for a coalition government.

A day prior, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb disclosed to a private news channel that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met with PPP's Asif Ali Zardari. However, both leaders intend to consult their respective parties regarding the formation of a coalition government.