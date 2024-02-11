Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

02:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad is experiencing dry and cold weather over the weekends and the dry spell with advance the upcoming week.

In its latest advisory, Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is approaching western parts of the country and may likely to move our upper parts during next 24 hours. 

It said cold and dry weather will continue in Islamabad and surroundings, while partly cloudy during night.

Islamabad Rain Update

Currently, there are no chances of showers in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Sunday or in next week.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 19°C. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 160, which is Unhealthy. 

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, partly cloudy weather in Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in southwestern parts.

Light rain is also expected in Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period. Shallow fog may likely to occur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.

Advertisement

