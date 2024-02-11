Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad is experiencing dry and cold weather over the weekends and the dry spell with advance the upcoming week.
In its latest advisory, Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is approaching western parts of the country and may likely to move our upper parts during next 24 hours.
It said cold and dry weather will continue in Islamabad and surroundings, while partly cloudy during night.
Currently, there are no chances of showers in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Sunday or in next week.
At noon, the temperature reached around 19°C. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 160, which is Unhealthy.
The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, partly cloudy weather in Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in southwestern parts.
Light rain is also expected in Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period. Shallow fog may likely to occur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.