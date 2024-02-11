PML-N offers 'presidency, NA speakership' to PPP as talks underway

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is in talks with PML-N and other allies, to form coalition government with, but the party seeks premiership to block PTI-backed Independents.

PML-N started discussions with PPP, JUI, and MQM-Pakistan to explore potential alliances.

Amid talks, PML-N offers presidency, National Assembly speakership and Senate chairmanship to PPP, to get support for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab.

Reports in local media said Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are having multiple meetings to finalise the matters of forming a unity government as no party gained a simple majority after the Feb 8 elections.

Nawaz League also offered 3 constitutional positions to Zardari to lure support in centre and Punjab.

Sources familiar with development also claimed that PML-N offered deputy CM ship or the position of senior minister in Punjab.

PML-N and PPP agreed to continue negotiations after discussing the matter in the high-level huddle.