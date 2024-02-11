PML-N offers 'presidency, NA speakership' to PPP as talks underway

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is in talks with PML-N and other allies, to form coalition government with, but the party seeks premiership to block PTI-backed Independents.
PML-N started discussions with PPP, JUI, and MQM-Pakistan to explore potential alliances.
Amid talks, PML-N offers presidency, National Assembly speakership and Senate chairmanship to PPP, to get support for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab.
Reports in local media said Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are having multiple meetings to finalise the matters of forming a unity government as no party gained a simple majority after the Feb 8 elections.
Nawaz League also offered 3 constitutional positions to Zardari to lure support in centre and Punjab.
Sources familiar with development also claimed that PML-N offered deputy CM ship or the position of senior minister in Punjab.
PML-N and PPP agreed to continue negotiations after discussing the matter in the high-level huddle.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
