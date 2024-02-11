Elections 2024: Check latest party positions as ECP announces final results

ISLAMABAD - Independent candidates take big chunk as Election Commission of Pakistan announced complete results of country's General Election 2024 amid allegations of irregularities, mismanagement and rigging.

The results announced by electoral watchdog shows PTI backed independent candidates with 101 seats, PML-N remains runner up with 75 seats, PPP got 54 seats.

The gap between PTI backed members and seat won by PML-N and PPP narrowed down as final results poured in after 65 hours of polling.

MQM-Pakistan bagged 17 NA seats, mostly from Karachi and other Sindh regions. Fazl's JUI-F won four seats and Ch. Shujaat PML-Q won at least 3 seats.

Protests in Pakistan as parties cry foul over polls results

After delayed elections polls and surprises, protests started in parts of Pakistan as several political parties rejected the announced results, alleging widespread rigging.

PPP, JUI-F, BAP, staged sit-ins, demanding recounts and challenging the declared outcomes.

In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami, JUI, and PTI staged protest outside the Election Commission office.