Pakistan

Pakistani forces kill Daesh ringleader in Khyber operation

Web Desk
03:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Pakistani forces kill Daesh ringleader in Khyber operation
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - A wanted terrorist ring leader was killed on Sunday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by Pakistani security forces on the re­ported presence in KP.

In a press release, the military media wing ISPR said security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Khyber District, on reported presence of high profile terrorist.

During the conduct of operation, terrorist ring leader Surat Gul alias Saif Ullah of Daesh was eliminated.

ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

It said sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

