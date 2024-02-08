Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child

Amidst speculations, actress Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, confirmed their pregnancy at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, "Article 370." Gautam is five-and-a-half months pregnant.

Dhar described the news as a "family affair," highlighting the film's connection to their personal lives. The couple met and fell in love during "Uri: The Surgical Strike," which Dhar directed and Gautam starred in.

Gautam also discussed the challenges of her pregnancy while filming: "It was mentally draining," she acknowledged, praising the support system that helped her through it. Notably, the filming schedule shifted to prioritize talking scenes as her pregnancy progressed.

She further expressed how her mother's work ethic served as an inspiration during this demanding time. The couple tied the knot in 2021 after dating for several years.

There's even a video of her going viral while promoting her upcoming film hiding her bump behind a beige blazer.

"Article 370" explores the events leading to the abrogation of the titular article, and stars Gautam alongside Priyamani. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will be released on February 23rd, 2024.