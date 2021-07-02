Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case

Bollywood star Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of India for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, as reported by Indian media.

The probe agency has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of INR 1.5 crores in her bank account, said officials.

Earlier, the 32-year-old was summoned but she could not appear before the agency, the sources said.

Moreover, Yami paid a visit to the ED this Friday for inspection around violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Uri star will join the probe on July 7.

Recently, Gautam married film director Aditya Dhar last month. On the work front, she was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey which released on Netflix.