Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case
Share
Bollywood star Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of India for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, as reported by Indian media.
The probe agency has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of INR 1.5 crores in her bank account, said officials.
Earlier, the 32-year-old was summoned but she could not appear before the agency, the sources said.
Moreover, Yami paid a visit to the ED this Friday for inspection around violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The Uri star will join the probe on July 7.
Recently, Gautam married film director Aditya Dhar last month. On the work front, she was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey which released on Netflix.
Indian actress Yami Gautam shares more photos ... 08:45 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
Well known Indian actress Yami Gautam, who got married to film director Aditya Dhar at an intimate ceremony this week, ...
- Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians ...06:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses from US05:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, calling on the world to ...04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021