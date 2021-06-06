Indian actress Yami Gautam shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Well known Indian actress Yami Gautam, who got married to film director Aditya Dhar at an intimate ceremony this week, shared more photos from here wedding event on Sunday.

The actress, famous for her role in the popular Indian movie titled Badlapur, took to Instagram and posted the pictures with simple yellow heart emoticons.

Earlier, Yami confirmed on social media that she got married to Aditya Dhar at an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday.

Yami said “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”