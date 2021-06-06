Indian actress Yami Gautam shares more photos from her wedding ceremony
Web Desk
08:45 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
Indian actress Yami Gautam shares more photos from her wedding ceremony
Share

Well known Indian actress Yami Gautam, who got married to film director Aditya Dhar at an intimate ceremony this week, shared more photos from here wedding event on Sunday.

The actress, famous for her role in the popular Indian movie titled Badlapur, took to Instagram and posted the pictures with simple yellow heart emoticons.

Earlier, Yami confirmed on social media that she got married to Aditya Dhar at an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday.

Yami said “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”

More From This Category
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in ...
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl
04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of ...
04:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Feroze Khan jumps to Alizeh Shah's defense after ...
03:33 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Hania Aamir denies it's 'ex vs ex', calls it ...
02:44 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Asim Azhar responds to critics after tiff with ...
09:30 PM | 6 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr