'Trouble in Paradise' – Ahad Raza Mir's video & Sajal Aly's deleted Insta-Stories stoke rumors about Pakistan's power couple

One of the most loved celebrity couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir is a super adorable duo who keep their fanbase updated about their personal and professional fronts.

Recently, they were spotted celebrating their first wedding anniversary and dropped some stunning anniversary getaway clips on Instagram.

But seems like there is trouble in paradise. A viral video has started doing rounds on the Internet where Ahad was seen playing sequence with Ammara Hikmat and other friends where Sajal was apparently not present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Meanwhile, Aly posted in her stories calling out the homewreckers to get a life.

Speculations have begun that Sajal and Ahad's relation might be in trouble. The netizens have now gotten suspicious after Sajal’s stories which she later deleted.

On the work front, the couple is all set to appear in Dhoop Ki Deewar which is penned by Umera Ahmed and judging from the looks, the story is bound to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Dhoop Ki Deewar is a ZEE5 original starring Manzar Sehbai, Samiya Mumtaz, Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffer, Samina Ahmed and Zeb Rehman in the lead roles.