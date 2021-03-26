Special committee formed to implement anti-rape ordinance in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021.

The committee will be headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari. Following is the list of members;

The first meeting of the Committee was convened on Friday under the Chairpersonship of Barrister Maleeka Bokhari at the Law Ministry.

Preliminary matters pertaining to implementation of the provisions of Anti -Rape Ordinance including drafting of various guidelines were under discussion.

Regular weekly meetings are expected to be held over the next few months.

In December last year, President Arif Alvi approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex offenders.

As per the ordinance, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis, and will dispose off the rape cases within four months.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے انسدادِ ریپ آرڈیننس2020ء کی منظوری دیدی



آرڈیننس سے عورتوں اور بچوں کے خلاف جنسی زیادتی کے معاملات کو جلد نمٹانے میں مدد ملے گی۔



جنسی زیادتی کے ملزمان کے تیز ٹرائل اور کیسز جلد از جلد نمٹانے کیلئے ملک بھر میں اسپیشل کورٹس کا قیام عمل میں لایا جائے گا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 15, 2020

The ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorized to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.