#JusticeforHareem – 3-year-old found murdered after assault in Kohat

Web Desk
05:57 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
#JusticeforHareem – 3-year-old found murdered after assault in Kohat
Share

PESHAWAR – A three years old girl has been found murdered after being assaulted in Kohat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A resident of Khattak Colony, Kohat filed a complaint with the local police station and stating that his daughter Hareem Fatima went missing. He said that his daughter went out of her house to play with her friends but she did not turn up.

Later, the girl was found dead near a nullah outside Khattak Colony. The local police reached the site and shifted the body to local hospital for autopsy. Later, it was confirmed by the autopsy that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. A case was registered against the unidentified persons.

Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, ... 01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

ATTOCK – In a heinous act in North Punjab, an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony ...

The murder of the little girl caused widespread panic not only in the area but also on the social media. #JusticeforHareem was trending in Pakistan on Friday.

More From This Category
#Pakistan, #India hold brigade commander-level ...
07:24 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
PM Imran directs Nadeem Babar to step down as ...
05:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's oil ...
05:30 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistani child makes history by attending ...
04:31 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif gets first dose of coronavirus ...
03:59 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear capable ...
03:27 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs condole death of Haseena Moin
04:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr