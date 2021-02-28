Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, hanged in Attock
ATTOCK – In a heinous act in North Punjab, an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony found dead on Sunday after an alleged sexual assault.
The police said the body of the minor girl was recovered near Chhach Interchange in Attock. As per the condition of the body, the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted and later choked to death.
The girl is identified as Fatima who went to attend an engagement ceremony along with her mother. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Huzro hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway.
Khairpur’s influential gang-raped 10-year-old ... 04:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
SUKKUR – In a heinous crime in Sindh province on Wednesday, two sons of an influential landlord allegedly ...
Earlier, a minor boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Shahdra. The accused had been detained after a first information report of the incident was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s parents.
Pakistan approves 'Anti-rape Ordinance' 2020 01:21 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex ...
