Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, hanged in Attock
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, hanged in Attock
Share

ATTOCK – In a heinous act in North Punjab, an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony found dead on Sunday after an alleged sexual assault.

The police said the body of the minor girl was recovered near Chhach Interchange in Attock. As per the condition of the body, the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted and later choked to death.

The girl is identified as Fatima who went to attend an engagement ceremony along with her mother. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Huzro hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Khairpur’s influential gang-raped 10-year-old ... 04:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

SUKKUR – In a heinous crime in Sindh province on Wednesday, two sons of an influential landlord allegedly ...

Earlier, a minor boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Shahdra. The accused had been detained after a first information report of the incident was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s parents.

Pakistan approves 'Anti-rape Ordinance' 2020 01:21 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex ...

More From This Category
Pakistan recognises KSA efforts, expresses ...
03:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contracts ...
01:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs20 per litre ...
12:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
'Pawri or Khuwari'? Sindh female police officers ...
12:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Relatives of PM’s wife turn out to be bail ...
11:55 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike in Pakistan breaks ...
10:45 AM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady Gaga's French dogs returned unharmed
06:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr