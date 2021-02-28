PSL 6 - Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings today

KARACHI - The eleventh match of the PSL 6 will be played between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings today (Sunday) at the city’s National Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm on Pakistan time. PTV Sports and Geo Super will telecast live action of the much-awaited match. Daily Pakistan will be present live scores and live updates on its website.

Both teams, so far - have similar positions on the points table. They have won two out of three games, however, the Kings have a slight edge over Qalandars due to better NRR.

Latest points table

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Sandeep Lamichhane