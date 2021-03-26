Violent protests in Bangladesh as Modi lands in Dhaka on first visit since COVID-19 pandemic

DHAKA – Dozens of people were injured in Bangladesh after police used tear gas and rubber bullets force to disperse protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, Modi arrived in Bangladesh on his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of its founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In Dhaka, Modi was received by Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Mujibur Rehman, at the airport.

The protests, which are mounting across the country since last week, are being held by students and other citizens, who criticized the government for inviting a leader who they say has blatantly persecuted Muslims in India.

The demonstrators said that the Modi had heightened religious tensions and incited anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002 when 1,000 had been killed. Modi was the chief minister Gujrat when the deadly religious riots sparked.

Reports said that more than 40 protesters were injured in police crackdown. It is also being reported that the Bangladeshi government has restricted social media and mobile services to control the anti-Modi protests. 

Besides holding meeting with various persons, the Indian premier addressed the main function of the day at Dhaka's Parade Ground where he thanked Hasina, President Abdul Hamid for inviting him to the event.

Earlier, in his departure statement issued yesterday, PM Modi said: "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements".

