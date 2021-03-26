Haseena Moin & Kanwal Naseer – US pays tribute to Pakistani TV legends

ISLAMABAD – The US has paid tribute to Pakistan’s iconic and legendary women – Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer – who passed away within a day on Thursday and Friday.

The US Embassy in Islamabad tweeted on Friday, “We have lost two incredible women and legends of the Pakistani TV industry, Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer. Haseena Moin was an iconic playwright who was renowned for empowering women characters in her plays. Kanwal Naseer was Pakistan’s first television presenter and anchor”.

Both were recipients of Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, the Pride of Performance award, for their outstanding contributions to the arts and Pakistani society, it added.

The embassy has also extended condolence to the families of the legends of Pakistani TV industry. “Our thoughts are with their families and all of their fans around the world,” it concluded.

Haseena Moin

Famous Pakistani dramatist, playwright, and scriptwriter Haseena Moin has breathed her last on Friday. Moin had been battling cancer for the past few years.

News of her death rumbled on social media Friday morning as showbiz personalities and politicians paid tribute to the Tanhaiyaan writer.

Haseena was born in Kanpur and received her early education in her ancestral region. She then moved to Karachi in the 1950s where she graduated from the Government College for Women earned a Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963.

She had written several plays for stage, radio, and television, some of the writings have gained international repute. She was also the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan's first original script 'Kiran Kahani' aired in the early-1970s. Some of the most popular dramas she wrote that gained international repute include Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976) and Parosi. Other notable works include Mere Dard ko Jo Zuban Milay, Kaisa Yeh Junoon, Dhundle Raaste, Shayad ke Bahar Aaye, Mohim Joo, Tum Se Mil Kar, Bandish and Zer Zabar Paish.

Kanwal Naseer

On Thursday, legend Radio and TV artist and renowned broadcaster Kanwal Naseer died on Thursday after brief illness in Islamabad at the age of 73.

Born in 1948 in Lahore, Naseer had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television.

The departed soul, which joined the media at the age of 17, remained associated with PTV and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

She made her first announcement at the PTV on 26th November, 1964. She has been awarded with Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards in recognition of her services.

Kanwal Naseer was the daughter of legend actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.