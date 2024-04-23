'Gen (r) Bajwa swears on Quran he had no role in Imran Khan’s ouster'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa continues to dismiss ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accusation that the US conspired with powerful quarters to topple PTI government through parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Daily Pakistan Chief Editor and senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said he had a brief interaction with the former top general at a wedding ceremony. Shami along with TV host Muhammad Malik discussed Khan's allegations of conspiracy with the US to topple the former Pakistani government.

Speaking on a prime-time show on a private news channel, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami revealed General (r) Bajwa swore on Holy Quran, denying any role in Imran's ouster.

The seasoned journalist said General (r) Bajwa took out pocket size Holy Quran, and swore on it that he had no role in sending Nawaz Sharif to London from Lahore due to health reasons.

He further mentioned that General Bajwa said he never expressed any desire for an extension in his tenure during his service, nor did he make any request to any government official.

Ruling PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, journalist Asma Sherazi, and finance expert Sohail Khan, and former diplomat Maliha Lodhi also participated in the talk show.



Imran Khan's U-turn on 'US conspiracy' rhetoric

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan earlier took a U-Turn on seemingly changed his stance on 'foreign conspiracy narrative' regarding his ouster from power, where he had previously accused the Washington of plotting his removal by supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion.

Khan shows willingness to cooperate with US, expressing a desire to improve relations. Former PM stated that he no longer holds US responsible and seeks a respectful relationship if re-elected.

He later tilted his guns toward former COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Khan also demanded an internal military inquiry against Gen (r) Bajwa for his alleged admission about being involved in the ouster of the government led by him.











