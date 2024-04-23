BISE Lahore shares new schedule for postponed Inter papers

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed written and practical annual examinations for intermediate and matriculation that were scheduled for April 23 2024 Tuesday.
The exams were postponed due to the visit of the president of Iran to Lahore. The exams will now take place on May 24.
The postponement of exams and paper cancellations was also for students appearing in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura.
The physics practical exam, which was set for April 23, has been rescheduled for May 15. The controller has advised students to be aware of potential transportation difficulties due to increased security measures.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Apr-2024/intermediate-exams-pushed-to-may-24-over-iranian-president-s-visit
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
