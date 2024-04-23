Search

Pakistan

BISE Lahore shares new schedule for postponed Inter papers

Web Desk
11:43 AM | 23 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed written and practical annual examinations for intermediate and matriculation that were scheduled for April 23 2024 Tuesday.

The exams were postponed due to the visit of the president of Iran to Lahore. The exams will now take place on May 24.

BISE Lahore Inter Exams New Schedule

The postponement of exams and paper cancellations was also for students appearing in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura.

The physics practical exam, which was set for April 23, has been rescheduled for May 15. The controller has advised students to be aware of potential transportation difficulties due to increased security measures.

