Urvashi Rautela paints the town red in new bold pictures

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is a stunner known for her sassy personality and bold persona. The item girl mastered art of oozing oomph and she is back with her sizzling snaps.

The Bollywood star, who solidifies her position in showbiz industry, flaunted her flamboyance in recent pictures.

Despite her busy filming schedule, Urvashi keeps her fans engaged with updates, sharing glamorous snaps and videos. The recent pictures show her in red shimmery dress.

With millions of followers, the actor has become a prominent figure in B. Town. She appeared in several commercial hists like Singh Saab The Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Kaabil, and Hate Story 4.