Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan share sneak peek from carpool sesh

Noor Fatima
12:23 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

Pakistani actors, Ahsan Khan and Saba Qamar, have anticipated the internet with their latest carpool snippet.

The Fraud co stars took to Instagram to share a sneak peak into their upcoming vlog slash carpool venture where Qamar is the guest and Khan is entertaining the diva as they drive around.

The post shows that this dynamic duo, with an undeniable chemistry, is not just a pair of colleagues, but also great friends off-screen. 

The stars previously teased their fans with the upcoming project titled Jins, through Instagram.

In the recent Instagram post of Rehbra star's profile, the Kamli star could be seen saying that she “wants her present to be better than the future.”

“I like music where you can understand the lyrics,” the Hindi Medium star revealed.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Maryam Periera, Aangan, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen, and Fraud to name a few.

Qamar, on the other hand, Qamar was seen in multiple projects and will next be seen in Serial Killer. She was previously seen in Mein Sitara, Besharam, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam among others. 

