Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan share sneak peek from carpool sesh

Pakistani actors, Ahsan Khan and Saba Qamar, have anticipated the internet with their latest carpool snippet.
The Fraud co stars took to Instagram to share a sneak peak into their upcoming vlog slash carpool venture where Qamar is the guest and Khan is entertaining the diva as they drive around.
The post shows that this dynamic duo, with an undeniable chemistry, is not just a pair of colleagues, but also great friends off-screen.
The stars previously teased their fans with the upcoming project titled Jins, through Instagram.
In the recent Instagram post of Rehbra star's profile, the Kamli star could be seen saying that she “wants her present to be better than the future.”
“I like music where you can understand the lyrics,” the Hindi Medium star revealed.
On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Maryam Periera, Aangan, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen, and Fraud to name a few.
Qamar, on the other hand, Qamar was seen in multiple projects and will next be seen in Serial Killer. She was previously seen in Mein Sitara, Besharam, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam among others.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/are-saba-qamar-and-ahsan-khan-pairing-up-for-a-new-project?version=amp
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
