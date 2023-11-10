EXCLUSIVE: The Ultimate Guide to Daraz 11.11 Sale's Hottest Mega Deals

From the latest electronics to home decor and Apple products, here are the best 11.11 sale picks you need to snag right now!
The countdown to Pakistan's most awaited shopping extravaganza is ticking away! Daraz's 11.11 Sale, renowned as the biggest sale of the year, is all set to unveil the best deals from November 11th to 21st. It's an eleven-day marathon of discounts that has become a cultural phenomenon, eagerly anticipated by savvy shoppers nationwide.
We got exclusive access to some of the biggest Mega Deals Daraz 11.11 has to offer this year, so that you can start stocking up your cart as the best deals are always the first to get ‘Sold Out’ within a few hours of the sale going Live:
This year the scale of the sale is not just bigger; it's unprecedented, doubling the discount offerings from PKR 50 million to a staggering 100 million, spread across an extensive assortment of over 15 million products which spans across 1,100+ brands, participation of 35,000 sellers, all converging on the Daraz platform to make it the most memorable shopping experience of the year along with FREE SHIPPING. Several electronics and furniture brands are offering free installation at the homes of customers, Free 14-day returns across the entire platform, and 2X money-back if the product with the Best Price Guarantee is found to be counterfeit.
Whether you're a fan of the latest tech and gadgets, a fashion-forward individual with an eye for trends, or looking to enhance your living space, the Daraz 11.11 sale promises to cater to every whim with attractive offers.
With over ten banks and payment solutions, including industry leaders like HBL and Meezan Bank, and digital payment innovators like Easypaisa and JazzCash, Daraz is set to redefine the buying experience. These partnerships are designed to reward cardholders with additional discounts, emphasizing those venturing into digital payments for the first time. Easy Monthly Installments are also offered with plans for up to 3 years.
Daraz's 11.11 Sale isn't just a testament to the power of online shopping; it’s a sale that doesn't just empty your wishlist but also fulfils your aspirations for a lifestyle upgrade.
So, ready your devices, set your reminders, and be part of this digital revolution where every purchase is a victory in savings.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.