Time to express your journey with My Suzuki, My Story & win big! 

It takes immense efforts and hard work to build a relationship and gain trust which Suzuki has established over these amazing years giving people an emotional value through their product. Suzuki has been the reason of happiness of when people prefer comfort and affordability together, becoming their first car, their daily commute choice or the savior in their life’s obstacles.

As Suzuki has given a purpose to the people, everyone has their own story with this brand. Suzuki observed these special moments and brought the innovational digital initiative “My Suzuki My Story”, giving consumers to express their emotional journey with the brand. The brand is ready to take you on a nostalgic journey with the 4th season of My Suzuki My Story.

Submit your entry by following the steps below:

1. Think of your best Suzuki moment.

2. Work on its story around it in any form (Photo, Video, Audio, Document)

3. Upload your entry, and you’re one step away from winning bumper prizes

"My Suzuki My Story" motivates participants to share their stories in any format, whether captivating photos, aesthetic videos, or artistic writing. In the latest Season 4, you can win a new Alto 660cc as the 1st prize, a Europe trip as the second prize, and a cool GSX-125 as the third prize.

Hurry up and submit your entries now. For more information, visit www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk