Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative surpasses Rs 351 billion in revenue collection

LAHORE – The Government of Punjab has collected over Rs 351 billion in revenue through the e-stamping system since its launch in May 2016, while more than 18.3 million e-stamp papers have been issued to date.
This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also in the forum.
On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Stamping digitizes the issuance of stamp papers while eliminating paper and process-related fraudulent practices and leakage of government revenue while storing information in digital form to ensure transparency.”
The e-Stamping System is one of the flagship projects of the Punjab government executed by PITB in collaboration with the Board of Revenue. The system automatically calculates the value of the stamp paper the buyer needs.
The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers are purchased are entered along with their CNIC numbers. After completing the process, the buyer acquires the e-Stamp paper in 15 minutes.
The system has also been rolled out in Sindh and KPK by PITB in collaboration with their respective governments and the National Bank of Pakistan.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
