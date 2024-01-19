Search

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative surpasses Rs 351 billion in revenue collection

Web Desk
01:48 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – The Government of Punjab has collected over Rs 351 billion in revenue through the e-stamping system since its launch in May 2016, while more than 18.3 million e-stamp papers have been issued to date.

 This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also in the forum.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Stamping digitizes the issuance of stamp papers while eliminating paper and process-related fraudulent practices and leakage of government revenue while storing information in digital form to ensure transparency.”

The e-Stamping System is one of the flagship projects of the Punjab government executed by PITB in collaboration with the Board of Revenue. The system automatically calculates the value of the stamp paper the buyer needs.

The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers are purchased are entered along with their CNIC numbers. After completing the process, the buyer acquires the e-Stamp paper in 15 minutes.

The system has also been rolled out in Sindh and KPK by PITB in collaboration with their respective governments and the National Bank of Pakistan.

