Fearing religious defiance, YouTube star Asad decides not to feature family in vlogs

Accomplished Pakistani YouTuber Vloggers, Asad, who surprised everyone with his early marriage at the age of 18, has decided not to vlog his family for the sake of Islam.

In February 2020, wedding pictures of the teen couple – Asad and Nimra – broke the internet with their early marriage, and received a positive response. The couple later welcomed their first bundle of joy, a son named Azlan.

After their wedding, the young couple gained a lot of social media fame and created a YouTube channel, vlogging their daily life as a young, newly wed couple, giving an insight into their life.

In a recent YouTube video, Asad announced that he will no longer be featuring his wife Nimra and other ladies of the house in his Vlogs.

Asad enlightened his fans with his recent, personal realization, admitting that he got carried away in the glam world, leading him astray from his religious values.

The young YouTube star added that an Islamic revelation helped him learn how Allah Almighty disapproves of three types of individuals: those who disrespect their parents, those who defy their gender identity, and those who expose their spouses.

Moved by this insight, Asad decided not to feature his wife and other women, however, his son will continue to appear in their videos.

Fans appreciated Asad's decision and advised him to stick to this decision in the future.