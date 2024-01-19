Polio programme official, policeman injured in Bajaur gun attack

PESHAWAR – An official of the polio programme and a policeman were injured on Friday after unidentified gunmen targeted their vehicle in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Police told media that unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Dr Abdul Rehman, who serves as coordinator of the immunisation programme in the tribal district, on his way back from the District Headquarters Hospital Khar in the Tarkhoo area of Mamond Tehsil.
Rescue officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospitals in critical condition.
Earlier this month, a bomb blast targeting security forces in northwest Pakistan killed at least five police personnel and injured other 10.
Reports in local media said bomb explosion targeted a police vehicle in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, neighboring Afghanistan.
The cops were deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams, but were attacked amid fresh wave of terrorism.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
