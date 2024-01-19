Search

Pakistan

Polio programme official, policeman injured in Bajaur gun attack

02:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Polio programme official, policeman injured in Bajaur gun attack
Source: social media

PESHAWAR – An official of the polio programme and a policeman were injured on Friday after unidentified gunmen targeted their vehicle in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police told media that unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Dr Abdul Rehman, who serves as coordinator of the immunisation programme in the tribal district, on his way back from the District Headquarters Hospital Khar in the Tarkhoo area of Mamond Tehsil.

Rescue officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospitals in critical condition.

Earlier this month, a bomb blast targeting security forces in northwest Pakistan killed at least five police personnel and injured other 10.

Reports in local media said bomb explosion targeted a police vehicle in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, neighboring Afghanistan.

The cops were deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams, but were attacked amid fresh wave of terrorism.

Two policemen on polio duty killed in Bannu attack

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:48 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Four children among 9 injured in Quetta blast

08:00 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Liveblog: Iran's attack on Pakistan

01:46 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Attack on Lakki Marwat police station thwarted

09:16 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Three cops among four martyred in terror attack on Kohat checkpost

08:19 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Two policemen on polio duty killed in Bannu attack

11:40 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

More trouble for Imran Khan as incarcerated leader arrested in GHQ ...

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

Advertisement

Latest

02:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Polio programme official, policeman injured in Bajaur gun attack

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: