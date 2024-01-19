Polio programme official, policeman injured in Bajaur gun attack

PESHAWAR – An official of the polio programme and a policeman were injured on Friday after unidentified gunmen targeted their vehicle in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police told media that unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Dr Abdul Rehman, who serves as coordinator of the immunisation programme in the tribal district, on his way back from the District Headquarters Hospital Khar in the Tarkhoo area of Mamond Tehsil.

Rescue officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospitals in critical condition.

Earlier this month, a bomb blast targeting security forces in northwest Pakistan killed at least five police personnel and injured other 10.

Reports in local media said bomb explosion targeted a police vehicle in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, neighboring Afghanistan.

The cops were deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams, but were attacked amid fresh wave of terrorism.