North Korea tests underwater nuclear weapons system in response to US drills

SEOUL – North Korea on Friday claimed to have conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapons system in response to joint naval exercise by South Korea, the United States and Japan, state media KCNA reported.

It said the test of the nuclear capable underwater attack drones "Haeil-5-23" was conducted by the defence ministry's think tank in the waters off the east coast. However, the report did not specify the date when it was carried out.

“Our army’s underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off, and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military manoeuvres of the navies of the US and its allies,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also warned of “catastrophic consequences” for the US and its “followers”.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo held joint naval drills until Wednesday involving nine warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, off South Korea’s south coast.

The naval exercise was held after Pyongyang said on Sunday that it had tested a new solid-fuel missile fitted with a hypersonic warhead.