Search

World

US soldier detained by North Korea after crossing heavily fortified border

03:53 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
US soldier detained by North Korea after crossing heavily fortified border
Source: Twitter

SEOUL – North Korea has reportedly detained a serving US army soldier after he illegally crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea.

The Pentagon has identified the soldier as Private 2nd Class (PV2) Travis King, who joined the ranks in 2021 and was facing disciplinary action. 

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the 23-year-old solider was on an orientation tour of Joint Security Area (JSA) on border between North and South Koreas when he made an unauthorised crossing. 

"We believe that he is in (North Korean) custody and so we're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin," Austin told a briefing.

North Korea's state media has not shared any details about the incident. 

The incident comes at a time when the Washington was scrambling to deal with the North Korea, which on early Wednesday test fired two ballistic missiles into the sea.

The short-range missiles were fired from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, flying 550 km and 600 km before plunging into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

The UN Command (UNC), which oversees security for the border area, had made a hotline contact with the North Korea to discuss the US soldier’s detention. 

North Korea tests another nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

World

Pakistan, Iran military top brass agrees to root out terrorism from border areas

10:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

After Quran, Sweden allows desecration of Torah and Bible

12:44 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Titanic sub operator suspends expeditions after deadly implosion

09:42 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Egypt, Turkiye reestablish diplomatic relations after 10 years

10:17 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

12:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on California mountains

08:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan ranks above India in latest nuclear security index

05:11 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: