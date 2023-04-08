North Korea tests another nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

SEOUL – North Korea has carried out another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, its state media reported on Saturday amid ongoing tension with the United States and South Korea.

It tested the weapon called "Haeil-2" from April 4 to April 7, more than a week after "Haeil-1" attack drone was put into the test.

The North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency said that the drone cruised 1,000 km (621 miles) for 71 hours and 6 minutes under the water and successfully hit a simulated target.

"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," KCNA said.

North Korea has been conducts tests of drones and missiles. In recent weeks, it rolled out new, smaller nuclear warheads and tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting a target anywhere in the United States.