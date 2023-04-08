North Korea tests another nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

SEOUL – North Korea has carried out another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, its state media reported on Saturday amid ongoing tension with the United States and South Korea.
It tested the weapon called "Haeil-2" from April 4 to April 7, more than a week after "Haeil-1" attack drone was put into the test.
The North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency said that the drone cruised 1,000 km (621 miles) for 71 hours and 6 minutes under the water and successfully hit a simulated target.
"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," KCNA said.
North Korea has been conducts tests of drones and missiles. In recent weeks, it rolled out new, smaller nuclear warheads and tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting a target anywhere in the United States.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.24
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
