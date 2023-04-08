Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) hit their vehicle in the general area of Bara, Khyber, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (aged 37, from Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (aged 34, from South Waziristan) were martyred in the incident.

The ISPR said that the area is being sanitized to eradicate any terrorist present there.

It said that Pakistan's security forces were committed to eliminating the threat of terrorism and that the sacrifices made by the soldiers strengthen their resolve to do so.