Zara Sheikh opens up about her rumoured relationship with Mikaal Zulfiqar

The Pakistani film industry had the ability to create overnight sensations, catapulting individuals to stardom with just one project.

Zara Sheikh was one such starlet who became a household name after making her debut in 2001. She delivered numerous hits after that, including a memorable appearance in the song Khamaaj alongside Shaan Shahid.

However, she has been mostly absent from the industry in recent years, only recently making a comeback with a dance number in Heer Maan Ja and her television debut in Raqs e Bismil.

Despite being tight-lipped about her personal life, she opened up about her love life as a guest on Nida Yasir's Shan e Suhoor. Nida directly asked her about her rumored relationship with actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, which was once the subject of major news.

Sheikh subtly confirmed that she and Mikaal had been involved, but she refrained from sharing any details, saying that she preferred to move on. She emphasized that she likes to move forward in life, and therefore did not want to dwell on the past.

The interview has been deemed quite awkward by many, and here's what they had to say: