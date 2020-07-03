Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her music video debut in Sarmad Qadeer's 'Shayar'.

From TikTok to music videos, Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza is all geared up to make her music video debut in Sarmad Qadeer's upcoming track, 'Shayar'.

Jannat mirza is a prominent name in the TikTok world with around 7.4 million followers and more than 129.8 million likes on her official account.

Earlier this year, Mirza also revealed that she will soon be making her Pakistani movie debut. Helmed by Syed Noor, the Punjabi film is shot in a village and Lollywood actress Saima is playing the role of her mother.

This gorgeous girl's popularity has reached beyond borders as well. She was approached by Japanese advertising agencies in the past to model for them.

The 20-year-old from faisalabad is currently majoring in journalism. Mirza’s sister Alishba Anjum is also famous star on TikTok.

