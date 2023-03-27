Mikaal Zulfiqar shows love for his parents in latest video

British-Pakistani actor, Mikaal Zulfiqar, has proven once again that he is a wholesome person inside and out. While many people wait for Mother's or Father's Day to wish, celebrate, and express love to their parents, the Godfather actor took out time to show some love to his parents and wrote a sweet and heartwarming note on the social media platform.
The Na Band Na Baraati star shared a fan-made video of him and his parents on his official Instagram handle. The video had a collage of the Sherdil actor with his lovely parents and their wedding. From the pictures, it is evident that the 41-year-old star took his striking features from his British mother and Pakistani father.
"Fams are the best. They spend countless hours making super edits like this. Honestly, I follow you all to get my own content. This edit by @ravishing_mikaal. its beautiful, thank you for making it. Its priceless," the Adha Din Aur Puri Raat actor stated.
"And thank you to all the rest of you who continue to make content like this. It really uplifts me. And I feel blessed to have you all part of this family. Which is getting stronger day by day. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. Meray parents ko duaon mein yaad rakhna. [Remember my parents in your prayers]," exclaimed the Abhi Tau Main Jawan Hun star.
The post received more than 5k+ likes from his diehard fans in a span of 8 hours.
On the work front, Zulfiqar has proven his mettle with numerous successful dramas including Jal Pari, Shehr-e-Zaat, Man Jali, Saat Pardon Mein, Adha Din Aur Poori Raat, Durr-e-Shehwar, Mirat-ul-Uroos, Laa, Tum Mere Hi Rehna, Diyar-e-Dil, Sang-e-Mar Mar, De Ijazat, Ramz-e-Ishq, Qarar, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Chauraha, and Sar-e-Rah to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
