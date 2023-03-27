Mikaal Zulfiqar shows love for his parents in latest video

British-Pakistani actor, Mikaal Zulfiqar, has proven once again that he is a wholesome person inside and out. While many people wait for Mother's or Father's Day to wish, celebrate, and express love to their parents, the Godfather actor took out time to show some love to his parents and wrote a sweet and heartwarming note on the social media platform.

The Na Band Na Baraati star shared a fan-made video of him and his parents on his official Instagram handle. The video had a collage of the Sherdil actor with his lovely parents and their wedding. From the pictures, it is evident that the 41-year-old star took his striking features from his British mother and Pakistani father.

"Fams are the best. They spend countless hours making super edits like this. Honestly, I follow you all to get my own content. This edit by @ravishing_mikaal. its beautiful, thank you for making it. Its priceless," the Adha Din Aur Puri Raat actor stated.

"And thank you to all the rest of you who continue to make content like this. It really uplifts me. And I feel blessed to have you all part of this family. Which is getting stronger day by day. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. Meray parents ko duaon mein yaad rakhna. [Remember my parents in your prayers]," exclaimed the Abhi Tau Main Jawan Hun star.

The post received more than 5k+ likes from his diehard fans in a span of 8 hours.

On the work front, Zulfiqar has proven his mettle with numerous successful dramas including Jal Pari, Shehr-e-Zaat, Man Jali, Saat Pardon Mein, Adha Din Aur Poori Raat, Durr-e-Shehwar, Mirat-ul-Uroos, Laa, Tum Mere Hi Rehna, Diyar-e-Dil, Sang-e-Mar Mar, De Ijazat, Ramz-e-Ishq, Qarar, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Chauraha, and Sar-e-Rah to name a few.