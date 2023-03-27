Alizeh Shah’s new photos take internet by storm

The latest photos of Alizeh Shah are circulating on the social media due to the interesting caption she wrote.

Taking to Instagram, the star model and actress shared her new photo in blue top. The actor wrote an interesting line as a caption. “Jaagna sehri k liay hota ha ye dhol wala shaadi k jazbaat jaga kr chla jata ha.”

The actress appeared in many hit dramas including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

She was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa with Sami Khan in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer‘.