Alizeh Shah hospitalized for food poisoning

10:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

The doll-faced diva of Lollywood, Alizeh Shah, is back in town to turn up the heat with her ethereal beauty and charisma. Having cemented herself among the A-list actors in no time — thanks to her acting prowess — the Ehd e Wafa famed star has reached the heights of stardom.

With millions of admirers, the Ishq Tamasha actor's influence on social media is quite admirable. Shah has a knack for sharing glimpses of her private and professional life often which allows her to stay in touch with her fans, and also to break the internet from time to time.

Shah has been hospitalized due to food poisoning, as confirmed by the star herself on her Instagram story. In the post, Shah requested her fans to pray for her well-being. She wrote, "My health has deteriorated due to food poisoning." 

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

