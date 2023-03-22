Search

Hania Aamir's pool photos take the internet by storm

11:35 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir’s bubbly persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

Dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globetrotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

She is currently garnering attention for her picturesque vacation photos from Siem Reap, Cambodia. Her social media accounts are abuzz with snapshots of her enjoying the scenic beauty and cultural richness of the South Asian resort town.

In the captivating images, the Anaa star can be seen revelling in the warm sunlight of Cambodia, sporting fashionable outfits that perfectly complement her playful and lively persona. She seems to be thoroughly immersed in the local culture, experiencing the various aspects of the Siem Reap lifestyle with great enthusiasm.

Her recent post features her taking a refreshing dip in a private pool, and wearing stylish oversized sunglasses that beautifully highlight her striking features. The stunning visuals capture the essence of a luxurious and serene vacation.

The post garnered thousands of likes with people praising the actress.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

