Pakistani celebrities clap back at PML-N senator for his remarks about Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood

Netizens are expressing their anger and disappointment towards PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan for his derogatory comments about renowned actor Mahira Khan and acclaimed playwright and satirist Anwar Maqsood.

Khan's offensive remarks were made after Mahira expressed her support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during an event in Karachi. Maqsood, who was moderating the event, engaged in a lighthearted conversation with Mahira about politics, during which she stated her alignment with the "Pathan" community. This seemingly irked Senator Khan, who took to Twitter to post baseless and insulting comments about them.

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

His tweet quickly gained traction on social media, and many Twitter users expressed their outrage towards him for his disrespectful and unfounded comments about two of Pakistan's most celebrated stars and intellectuals.

Many celebrities including actors Farhan Saeed, Mira Sethi, Iffat Omer, Shafaat Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and many others have spoken up to denounce the senator's derogatory remarks.

Farhan seemed furious and tweeted: “This is the mentality that doesn’t let #Pakistan grow, this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference. They get personal so people stop giving their opinion. Senator? Zuban jahilon wali.”

This is the mentality that doesn’t let #Pakistan grow , this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference . They get personal so people stop giving their opinion . Senator ? Zuban jahilon wali. #anwarmaqsood #mahirakhan https://t.co/jioZ3QU88C — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 21, 2023

Actress and writer Mira Sethi also weighed in on the controversy, commenting that Senator Afnan Ullah Khan's tweet was a reflection of his own character, rather than anything else.

Utterly shameful. Yey tweet aap ke kirdaar ke baarey mein zyaada bataati hai. https://t.co/kfjd58x8Zs — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) March 21, 2023

Acclaimed act.or Adnan Siddiqui also took to Twitter to condemn the "disgraceful behaviour" exhibited by a public figure

Such disgraceful behavior from a public figure is unacceptable. The disrespect shown to Anwar Maqsood sahib and Mahira Khan, respected globally, is a reflection of his character, not the icons the gentleman insulted. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 21, 2023

“Political criticism must not lead to character assassination,” wrote actor Iffat Omar.

This is highly condemnable, and that too from PMLN who claims to be led by a woman.@MaryamNSharif, you must take immediate action against your senator. Political criticism must not lead to character assassination. Act Now Ma'am. https://t.co/V9XE4t6hpG — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) March 21, 2023

Actor Mishi Khan also called out the PML-N leader for being “rude and crude”.

This shows how low you can stoop. Use your position in an positive manner rather being so rude & crude. Shameful https://t.co/UrmcxJMblM — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) March 21, 2023

یہ زبان استعمال کرنے والے پی ٹی آئی کو بدزبان ہونے کا طعنہ دیتے ہیں۔ https://t.co/LBG6M2MZVp — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) March 20, 2023

In an Instagram post, veteran actor Atiqa Odho expressed her admiration for "two of [her] favourite people," Anwar Maqsood and Mahira Khan, whom she described as "national treasures" with unparalleled talent and commitment to their craft. Odho went on to condemn the senator's derogatory comments and urged the PMLN party to take action against him, including expulsion and a public apology. She emphasized that such behaviour should not be tolerated in a true democracy and that citizens have the right to express their opinions without fear of retaliation.