Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousaf
Latest Pakistani TV drama Chupke Chupke has quickly won the hearts of the masses with its beautifully woven storyline which is based on a typical desi household with perfect comic timings which keep the audience hooked.
With stars like Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt taking the lead roles, newcomers Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem have also been highly praised for their performance.
Further digging through her Instagram handle revealed that starlet Ayman Saleem is the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Yousaf.
Saleem is also a model and young ambassador of the Pakistan Youth Parliament. Besides, she is also the niece of Queen of Pop singer Nazia Hassan.
Aymen has a younger brother while her mother is a housewife. She also regularly posts family portraits on her account.
Former cricketer Saleem Yousuf is considered one of Pakistan's most famous wicketkeeper-batsmen of the '80s.
