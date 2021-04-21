PAKvZIM – Pakistan set 150-run target for Zimbabwe to win first T20I
10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM – Pakistan set 150-run target for Zimbabwe to win first T20I
HARARE – Pakistani set 150-run target for Zimbabwe to win the first T20I match being played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I part of the three-match series. Opener Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 82 runs lead Pakistan to 149 for the loss of seven wickets. Debutant Danish Aziz and Fakhar Zaman made 15 and 13 runs, respectively.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers Wesley Madhevere and Luke Jongwe took two wickets each. 

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Schedule

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

