PAKvZIM – Pakistan set 150-run target for Zimbabwe to win first T20I
Share
HARARE – Pakistani set 150-run target for Zimbabwe to win the first T20I match being played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I part of the three-match series. Opener Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 82 runs lead Pakistan to 149 for the loss of seven wickets. Debutant Danish Aziz and Fakhar Zaman made 15 and 13 runs, respectively.
Zimbabwe’s bowlers Wesley Madhevere and Luke Jongwe took two wickets each.
PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ... 11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare ...
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir
Playing XI for the first #ZIMvPAK T20I!#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/190jtSLETy— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2021
Schedule
April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record ... 03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is on course to beat India’s Virat Kohli for the ...
-
-
-
- 'Joints for jabs': Activists distribute free marijuana to vaccinated ...02:59 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan02:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021