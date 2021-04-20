PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 clash (VIDEO)

11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 clash (VIDEO)
Share

HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare on Tuesday.

The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams– were present at the unveiling.

The first test match of the series will be played tomorrow.

The Pakistan Cricket team, after concluding a successful tour of South Africa, has arrived in Zimbabwe where it will play the three-match T20I and 2-match Test series.

The T20I series will commence from April 21 as the first T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on April 21. The third and last T20I will be played on April 25.

After the T20I series, the Test Series will begin with the first Test to be played on April 29 while the second and last one will be played on May 07, 2021.

Both the Tests as well as three T20Is will be played at the same venue, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Babar Azam’s ‘late glance’ shot is new ... 08:09 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who left her fans stunned with his impressive batting during recently ...

During the South Africa tour, Pakistan won both ODI and T20I series with national players earning various laurels.

PAKvZIM – Pakistan team practice in Harare ... 10:18 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

Pakistan team has started its preparation for the first match of a T20I series against Zimbabwe after concluding their ...

More From This Category
‘Follow my TikTok account,’ Umar Akmal ...
09:50 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record ...
03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Shahid appointed captain of Royal Palm Golf Club
12:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM – Pakistan team practice in Harare ...
10:18 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
On this day in 1975, Javed Miandad became the ...
04:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM: Green shirts arrive in Zimbabwe for ...
11:52 AM | 18 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr