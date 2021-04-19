PAKvZIM – Pakistan team practice in Harare ahead of first T20

Pakistan team has started its preparation for the first match of a T20I series against Zimbabwe after concluding their successful tour to South Africa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared multiple pictures of national players, including skipper Babar Azam, taking part in intensive training session at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan Team training session at the Harare Sports Club#ZIMvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/zVAgVKxKwh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 19, 2021

The national squad arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday where it will play the three-match T20I and 2-match Test series.

The T20I series will commence from April 21 as the first T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on April 21. The third and last T20I will be played on April 25.

After the T20I series, the Test Series will begin with the first Test to be played on April 29 while the second and last one will be played on May 07, 2021.

Both the Tests as well as three T20Is will be played at the same venue, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Babar Azam’s ‘late glance’ shot is new ... 08:09 PM | 17 Apr, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who left her fans stunned with his impressive batting during recently ...

During the South Africa tour, Pakistan won both ODI and T20I series with national players earning various laurels.