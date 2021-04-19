Security forces arrest five TTP terrorists in Sindh

KARACHI – Counter Terrorism Department and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation arrested five terrorists of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban from Jamshoro.

DIG CTD talking to media said that there are two suicide bombers in the arrested militants, adding that Rangers and intelligence agencies were working in this regard since long.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that they wanted to target the Police Training College Saeedabad in Karachi, he said, adding that all the terrorists had come from Afghanistan.

He said that security forces have recovered two suicide jackets, six hand grenades and three guns from their possession.

A Rangers official said that Saeedabad’s map and videos were also recovered from the terrorists.