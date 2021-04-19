Video goes viral as Ali Zafar gives his mother foot massage

11:37 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Video goes viral as Ali Zafar gives his mother foot massage
A video of popular Pakistani singer Ali Zafar showing him giving his mother a foot massage has gone viral on the social media.

In the video shared on Instagram by the singer’s younger brother Danyal Zafar, Ali Zafar can be seen giving his mother a foot massage while she’s watching a TV drama starring Danyal Zafar.

As Danyal is shooting the video, his mother can be seen telling him not to do so. Also, Ali Zafar is telling Danyal to ask before shooting a video.

Video goes viral as Ali Zafar gives his mother foot massage
11:37 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

