'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' – Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas's drama OST out now

Green Entertainment is set to captivate audiences with an exciting lineup of new dramas, featuring compelling storylines and a powerhouse cast.
Among the highly anticipated projects is the upcoming drama "Tumharey Husn Kay Naam," which brings together the talented duo of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas. This romantic saga promises to transport viewers across two distinct eras, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the two acclaimed actors.
Written by Saqib Khan, "Tumharey Husn Kay Naam" has already unveiled its soul-stirring OST, which has garnered immense praise from the audience. The melodious composition is a collaborative effort by Saad Sultan and Sohail Shahzad, while the enchanting vocals are provided by Zenab Fatimah Sultan and Mustahsan Khan.
The OST's accompanying video captures the essence of romance, beautifully shot on a picturesque university campus. With its nostalgic and timeless vibes, the OST has struck a chord with fans, who are eagerly anticipating the captivating on-screen chemistry between Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas.
On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He announced his involvement in an upcoming Indo-Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month. On the other hand, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Serial Killer and Gunnah.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
