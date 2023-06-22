Search

'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' – Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas's drama OST out now

Maheen Khawaja 10:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' – Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas's drama OST out now
Green Entertainment is set to captivate audiences with an exciting lineup of new dramas, featuring compelling storylines and a powerhouse cast.

Among the highly anticipated projects is the upcoming drama "Tumharey Husn Kay Naam," which brings together the talented duo of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas. This romantic saga promises to transport viewers across two distinct eras, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the two acclaimed actors.

Written by Saqib Khan, "Tumharey Husn Kay Naam" has already unveiled its soul-stirring OST, which has garnered immense praise from the audience. The melodious composition is a collaborative effort by Saad Sultan and Sohail Shahzad, while the enchanting vocals are provided by Zenab Fatimah Sultan and Mustahsan Khan.

The OST's accompanying video captures the essence of romance, beautifully shot on a picturesque university campus. With its nostalgic and timeless vibes, the OST has struck a chord with fans, who are eagerly anticipating the captivating on-screen chemistry between Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas.

On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He announced his involvement in an upcoming Indo-Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month. On the other hand, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Serial Killer and Gunnah.

