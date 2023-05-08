Trailer of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas starrer 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' out now!

Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas, two highly anticipated actors in the industry, continue to captivate audiences with their performances on screen.
Their projects consistently receive adoration and praise whenever they are aired. Saba Qamar recently concluded her critically acclaimed short series, Sar e Raah, in addition to delivering remarkable films last year. Now, she is ready to grace our screens once again in a romantic saga alongside Imran Abbas. On the other hand, Imran Abbas, who is set to appear in Ahram e Junoon on Geo, has also secured a role in Tumharey Husn Kay Naam on Green Entertainment.
Tumharey Husn Kay Naam is a love story that transcends time, filled with elements of melancholic romance, philosophy, and nostalgia. The characters of Salma and Sikandar embody true love, which knows no boundaries of social division or difference and is a force that transcends human limitations of space, time, and gravity.
The screenplay for the drama is skillfully crafted by Umera Ahmed and Sara Qayyum, while the main story is based on the novel by Hakeem Nayyar Wasty and adapted by Ayesha Mian.
The directorial duties for this captivating drama are entrusted to Saqib Khan. Asad Siddiqui will also feature in a significant role, contributing to the overall impact of the series, with Sidra Niazi joining the cast as well.
Many fans expressed their eagerness in the comments section. Here's what they had to say:
On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He announced his involvement in an upcoming Indo-Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month. On the other hand, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Serial Killer and Gunnah.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
