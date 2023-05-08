Search

Trailer of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas starrer 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' out now!

Maheen Khawaja 07:08 PM | 8 May, 2023
Trailer of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas starrer 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' out now!
Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas, two highly anticipated actors in the industry, continue to captivate audiences with their performances on screen.

Their projects consistently receive adoration and praise whenever they are aired. Saba Qamar recently concluded her critically acclaimed short series, Sar e Raah, in addition to delivering remarkable films last year. Now, she is ready to grace our screens once again in a romantic saga alongside Imran Abbas. On the other hand, Imran Abbas, who is set to appear in Ahram e Junoon on Geo, has also secured a role in Tumharey Husn Kay Naam on Green Entertainment.

Tumharey Husn Kay Naam is a love story that transcends time, filled with elements of melancholic romance, philosophy, and nostalgia. The characters of Salma and Sikandar embody true love, which knows no boundaries of social division or difference and is a force that transcends human limitations of space, time, and gravity. 

The screenplay for the drama is skillfully crafted by Umera Ahmed and Sara Qayyum, while the main story is based on the novel by Hakeem Nayyar Wasty and adapted by Ayesha Mian.

The directorial duties for this captivating drama are entrusted to Saqib Khan. Asad Siddiqui will also feature in a significant role, contributing to the overall impact of the series, with Sidra Niazi joining the cast as well.

Many fans expressed their eagerness in the comments section. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He announced his involvement in an upcoming Indo-Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month. On the other hand, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Serial Killer and Gunnah.

Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Trailer of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas starrer 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' out now!

07:08 PM | 8 May, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 8th May 2023

08:42 AM | 8 May, 2023

