Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob Humayun Saeed has received a marriage proposal from an Indian fan. Humayun was honoured with a Pride of Performance award last week.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.

The fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me? I Knw You r Married. But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka. I am From India and I love you Like Hell… IM 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u. Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ? This Janam not Possible.”

Responding to his Indian fan, Pakistani star Humayun Saeed said, “Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”

Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

