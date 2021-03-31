Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob Humayun Saeed has received a marriage proposal from an Indian fan. Humayun was honoured with a Pride of Performance award last week.
The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.
The fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me? I Knw You r Married. But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka. I am From India and I love you Like Hell… IM 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u. Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ? This Janam not Possible.”
Dear @iamhumayunsaeed ❤️— • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 30, 2021
Will You Marry Me ?
I Knw You r Married 🥺
But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka 😑
I am From 🇮🇳 nd I love you Like Hell ❤️ M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u
Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ?
This Janam not Possible 😭
Responding to his Indian fan, Pakistani star Humayun Saeed said, “Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”
Finally I got the Reply 😭😭— • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 30, 2021
Thankyou @iamhumayunsaeed
I love You So Much 💗 😭😭
M feeling like Crying
Thankyou #SidNaaz'ians 😭 https://t.co/YVc2BFZYMQ
Well deserved! Celebs congratulate Humayun Saeed ... 04:33 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
While it is a rarity to see unanimous praise for stars when civil awards are announced in the country, Humayun Saeed ...
- Croatian diver sets Guinness World Record by holding breath ...07:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide on finance07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- NCOC to probe Tariq Bashir Cheema and family's COVID-19 vaccination ...07:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran resumes duties from Bani Gala after recovery from Covid-1907:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah Candy!06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Brainchild Pakistan pays tribute to all its Wonder Women!05:30 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Ertugrul's Engin Altan to star as Ottoman admiral in upcoming Turkish ...06:18 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set for film shoot04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021