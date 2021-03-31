Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan

LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob Humayun Saeed has received a marriage proposal from an Indian fan. Humayun was honoured with a Pride of Performance award last week.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.

The fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me? I Knw You r Married. But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka. I am From India and I love you Like Hell… IM 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u. Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ? This Janam not Possible.”

Dear @iamhumayunsaeed ❤️



Will You Marry Me ?



I Knw You r Married 🥺



But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka 😑



I am From 🇮🇳 nd I love you Like Hell ❤️ M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u



Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ?

This Janam not Possible 😭 — • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 30, 2021

Responding to his Indian fan, Pakistani star Humayun Saeed said, “Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”

Finally I got the Reply 😭😭



Thankyou @iamhumayunsaeed



I love You So Much 💗 😭😭



M feeling like Crying



Thankyou #SidNaaz'ians 😭 https://t.co/YVc2BFZYMQ — • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 30, 2021