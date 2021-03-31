PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah Candy!
06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Miftah Ismail, has come up with ‘candy-election’ fusion while campaigning for the by-polls in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi.

The former finance minister, who owns a business of candies and biscuits, is handing out candies with his face and party name printed on the cover. 

The creative approach by the political leaders has sparked amusement among the social media users. 

Amid the trend of innovative campaigns, another candidate, Ayaz Motiwala, shared pictures in which he can be seen laying on the heap of garbage. 

PTI, MQM-P, PSP, ANP and other parties have also announced to contest by-poll and various candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as a member of the lower house of Parliament to contest Senate polls.

