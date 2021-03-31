NCOC to probe Tariq Bashir Cheema and family's COVID-19 vaccination at home

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to hold inquiry into the matter of vaccination of Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family, reports in local media suggested on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the authorities concerned after a video clip showing Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family getting COVID-19 vaccine stirred up a storm on social media. The people in the video can be seen flashing the thumbs-up sign after being administered the jab. Former model and television host Iffat Omar was also tagged in one of the Instagram videos.

The video clips, that were originally shared on the Instagram account of one of Cheema's relatives, showed health workers vaccinating several people gathered at someone's home. The account is no longer active on Instagram.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who is head of NCOC, was of the view that it was not the single case as many cases were there which showed that people less than the required age received their vaccination.

Many people who are less than the required age were reported to have received COVID-19 vaccine by getting themselves in the list of doctors and paramedical staff. Asad Umar said that he had taken up this matter many times in NCOC meetings.

“We are looking into this matter and we shall investigate first that whether it happened in Islamabad or in Punjab government’s jurisdiction," he said while talking to a private TV channel.

He regretted that the powerful segment of the society always thought itself above the law and they thought that law was only for the poor people.

The government is currently only vaccinating health workers and those above the age of 60 while registration of those above the age of 50 has started from Tuesday.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, on other hand, says it was Javed Akram, the VC of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), came to his home and used this vaccine as trial on our family members.