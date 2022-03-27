Pakistan reports 310 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 310 new Covid cases and five deaths in last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Sunday said that the tally of total cases has surged to 1,523,900 while overall death toll stood at 30,345.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 428. Pakistan conducted a total of 31,962 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 231 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,485,316.

Today Marks two years since establishment of NCOC!



Statistics 27 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 31,962

Positive Cases: 310

Positivity %: 0.96%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 428 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 26, 2022

As many as 574,730 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,841 in Punjab, 218,898 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,023 in Islamabad, 35,469 in Balochistan, 43,244 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,695 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.