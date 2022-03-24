Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second consecutive day

11:32 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second consecutive day


ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported no coronavirus deaths for second consecutive day, while the positivity rate dropped below one percent as 210 infections detected in last 24 hours. 

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that the tally of total cases has surged to 1,523,072 while overall death toll stood at 30,333.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 445. Pakistan conducted a total of 30,054 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 180 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,484,496.

As many as 574,239 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,639 in Punjab, 218,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,003 in Islamabad, 35,460 in Balochistan, 43,227 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,675 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.

