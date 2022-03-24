Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second consecutive day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported no coronavirus deaths for second consecutive day, while the positivity rate dropped below one percent as 210 infections detected in last 24 hours.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that the tally of total cases has surged to 1,523,072 while overall death toll stood at 30,333.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 445. Pakistan conducted a total of 30,054 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 180 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,484,496.
Statistics 24 Mar 22— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 24, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,054
Positive Cases: 210
Positivity %: 0.69%
Deaths :0
Patients on Critical Care: 445
As many as 574,239 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,639 in Punjab, 218,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,003 in Islamabad, 35,460 in Balochistan, 43,227 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,675 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against corrupt elements12:07 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia in command as Day 4 game underway11:53 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second consecutive day11:32 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- World No.1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty retires at age 2510:47 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup ...10:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi07:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line08:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022