Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide on finance
07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM's new aide on finance
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to include former finance minister Shaukat Tareen in his economic team as his aid on finance and revenue.

Local media citing sources said that Tareen, who served as the finance minister during the PPP government from 2009 to 2010, would likely be appointed special assistant to the premier or his finance adviser.

On the other hand, top officials of the PTI regime have contacted Tareen, who said he "is ready to directly work with" the government but has asked for 15-20 days' time to "deal with something he's busy in", the sources told Geo News.

Earlier this week, the premier appointed Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister after removing Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

